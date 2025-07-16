Renowned academician Deepak Tilak passes away
Dr. Deepak Tilak, Chancellor of Pune's Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth and great-grandson of freedom icon Bal Gangadhar Tilak, passed away on Wednesday.
As editor of the historic Marathi paper Kesari, he carried forward his family's legacy.
People paid their respects at Kesariwada before his cremation at Vaikunth Crematorium.
Dr. Tilak held Ph.D. in Marathi newspaper management
A passionate educationist, Dr. Tilak led the university as its Chancellor.
He held a Ph.D. in Marathi newspaper management and was recognized by the Japanese government for promoting Japanese language studies in India.
Beyond academics, he contributed as trustee of the Tilak Smarak Trust and supported sports through the Poona Judo Association.
Maharashtra leaders share heartfelt tributes online
Coming from a family deeply involved in social causes—his father played a role in Goa's liberation and his mother was a noted social worker—Dr. Tilak is survived by his son, daughter, and grandchildren.
Maharashtra leaders like Deputy CM Ajit Pawar shared heartfelt tributes online, reflecting on Dr. Tilak's impact on education and society.