Renuka allegedly died by suicide during Hyderabad hotel video call
India
A 26-year-old woman named Renuka allegedly died by suicide in a Hyderabad hotel room on Friday morning while on a video call with her friend.
She was married, had a child, and worked at a local restaurant and pub.
Renuka had checked into the hotel the day before with her alleged boyfriend Farukh, whom she had been seeing for about six months.
Police probe Farukh's presence, autopsy ordered
Police are investigating what happened during the video call and whether Farukh was present at the time.
Renuka's body has been sent for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.
Officers are also looking into Farukh's involvement as they try to piece together what led to this tragic event.