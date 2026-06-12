Repeated nighttime government alerts for Delhi-NCR amid IMD red warning
India
Last night, people in Delhi-NCR got emergency alerts about severe thunderstorms and heavy rain, right when most were trying to sleep.
The government sent loud warnings at 8:50pm 10pm and even 1:15am as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi, with an orange alert for the region.
Delhi-NCR midnight alerts spark backlash
The middle-of-the-night alert especially annoyed many on social media, with some saying it caused more panic than the actual storm.
This isn't the first time people have complained about these alerts; similar issues popped up during a trial run in Nagpur in May.