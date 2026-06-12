Repeated nighttime government alerts for Delhi-NCR amid IMD red warning India Jun 12, 2026

Last night, people in Delhi-NCR got emergency alerts about severe thunderstorms and heavy rain, right when most were trying to sleep.

The government sent loud warnings at 8:50pm 10pm and even 1:15am as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi, with an orange alert for the region.