Report finds India's geothermal could create up to 700,000 jobs
India
A new report says India's geothermal energy potential could create up to 700,000 jobs, pretty huge for anyone thinking about the future of work and climate.
Released by Project InnerSpace, in partnership with CEEW, the study also points out that geothermal power can boost economic activity in the agricultural industry.
India's geothermal could yield 11,000GW heat
Geothermal resources in India could deliver 11,000 gigawatts of industrial heat, plus major cooling and electricity capacity, all without being affected by weather ups and downs.
As CEEW's Karthik Ganesan puts it, geothermal is steady and eco-friendly.
Thanks to better drilling technology and supportive policies, tapping into this resource is more doable than ever.