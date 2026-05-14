Report finds India's geothermal could create up to 700,000 jobs

India's geothermal could yield 11,000GW heat

Geothermal resources in India could deliver 11,000 gigawatts of industrial heat, plus major cooling and electricity capacity, all without being affected by weather ups and downs.

As CEEW's Karthik Ganesan puts it, geothermal is steady and eco-friendly.

Thanks to better drilling technology and supportive policies, tapping into this resource is more doable than ever.