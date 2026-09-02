Reportedly drunk driver rams Amrapali Golf Homes gate injuring 4
India
A truck driver, reportedly drunk, lost control and crashed into the gate of Amrapali Golf Homes Society in Greater Noida West.
Four people, three security guards and a delivery worker, were critically injured while sitting at a wooden booth near the entrance.
CCTV shows crash driver arrested
CCTV footage shows the truck speeding straight into the booth, sending debris everywhere and trapping the victims inside.
People rushed to assist those injured in the crash.
Police arrested the driver and said he was allegedly intoxicated.
The four victims were critically injured.