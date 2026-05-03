Reportedly drunk father pours petrol, sets Mallikarjun ablaze in Banashankari
India
A family dispute in Bengaluru's Banashankari area took a tragic turn when a father, reportedly drunk, set his 19-year-old son Mallikarjun on fire after an argument about taking his bike without permission.
The confrontation escalated quickly, with the father pouring petrol on Mallikarjun, after which nearby flames from roadside cooking caught the fuel-soaked youth.
Police register attempted murder case
Both father and son caught fire due to nearby open flames but were saved by neighbors who rushed in to help.
They are now being treated at Victoria Hospital.
Police have registered an attempted murder case based on a complaint from Mallikarjun's mother, Eeramma, who shared that the family has struggled with domestic disputes linked to the father's drinking.