Reports: NEET-UG June 21 Physics errors lead to marking adjustments
India
If you took the NEET-UG re-exam on June 21, here's some good news:
Reports said the Physics section had two mistakes: one question had no correct answer, and another had two right options.
Because of this, everyone gets four marks for the question with no correct answer, and for the other question, both correct options will be accepted.
Harpreet Singh flags NEET-UG Physics errors
Harpreet Singh, director at Visionary Masters, pointed out that the Vernier Callipers question was missing its correct answer (1.6cm), and question 22 actually had two valid answers, so both will count.
With 180 questions split across Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology (worth a total of 720 marks), this policy could give a helpful boost to lots of students.