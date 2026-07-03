Reports: NEET-UG June 21 Physics errors lead to marking adjustments India Jul 03, 2026

If you took the NEET-UG re-exam on June 21, here's some good news:

Reports said the Physics section had two mistakes: one question had no correct answer, and another had two right options.

Because of this, everyone gets four marks for the question with no correct answer, and for the other question, both correct options will be accepted.