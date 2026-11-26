Reports say CJP leaders face lookout notices, Saurav Das blocked
Lookout notices have reportedly been issued against CJP leaders Abhijit Dipke and Ashutosh Ranka after they held a protest at Shivaji Park on October 2 without official permission.
Now, both face legal action for going ahead with the demonstration.
Saurav Das blocked from UK flight
Meanwhile, fellow CJP leader Saurav Das was blocked from boarding a flight to the UK because of passport record issues tied to his education, address, and parentage.
The authorities flagged concerns about his citizenship status and put him on a travel watchlist.
Das's legal team says he only found out at the airport and is now challenging the move in court.