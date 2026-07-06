Lost your academic certificate? Here's what to do
What's the story
Losing academic certificates can be a daunting experience, especially when they are required for job applications or further studies. However, reprinting these documents is a straightforward process if you follow the right steps. Knowing the procedure and having the required documents in place can make this task a lot easier. Here are some practical tips to help you get your lost academic certificates reprinted without any hassle.
Tip 1
Contact your educational institution
The first step in reprinting lost academic certificates is to contact your educational institution. Most schools, colleges, and universities have a dedicated department for handling such requests. Visit their official website or call them directly to get details about the process. They will usually ask you to fill out a form and provide some identification documents to verify your identity.
Tip 2
Gather required documents
To make the reprinting process smooth, make sure you have all the required documents ready. This usually includes an identification proof like an Aadhaar card or passport, and any previous certificate copies you may have. Some institutions may also ask for a police report if the certificate was stolen. Having these documents ready will help speed up your request.
Tip 3
Pay necessary fees
Most educational institutions charge a nominal fee for reprinting lost certificates. The fee varies from one institution to another, depending on the type of certificate being reprinted. Make sure you know the exact amount and payment methods accepted by your institution, be it online payment or cash at their office.
Tip 4
Follow up on your request
After submitting your request with all necessary documents and fees, it's important to follow up with the institution periodically. This ensures that there are no delays or issues with processing your application. Some institutions may provide an estimated time frame for when you can expect the reprinted certificate, so keep this in mind while following up.
Tip 5
Secure digital copies
Once you get your reprinted academic certificates, make sure to secure digital copies of all important documents. Scan each page and save them in a secure cloud storage or external hard drive. This way, you will have a backup in case of future loss, and you will be able to access them easily when needed.