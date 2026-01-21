Republic Day 2026: EU leaders to grace event, boost trade ties
For the first time ever, both top EU leaders—Antonio Costa and Ursula von the Leyen—are coming to India as chief guests for Republic Day.
Their three-day visit (Jan 25-27), at PM Modi's invitation, isn't just about the parade; it's also about deepening India-EU friendship and talking business.
What's happening during the visit?
On January 26, they'll join President Droupadi Murmu at Kartavya Path for a Republic Day parade themed "Vande Mataram," linked to the 151st year since the first two stanzas were published in 1875.
The next day gets serious: Costa and von der Leyen will co-chair a big India-EU Summit with Modi, where trade deals—especially a long-awaited Free Trade Agreement—will be front and center.
Why does this matter?
This visit is more than just ceremony—it signals stronger ties between India and Europe.
With talks on trade barriers, digital data, and market access lined up, decisions made here could shape jobs, tech exchanges, and opportunities in both regions.