Republic Day 2026: EU leaders to grace event, boost trade ties

What's happening during the visit?

On January 26, they'll join President Droupadi Murmu at Kartavya Path for a Republic Day parade themed "Vande Mataram," linked to the 151st year since the first two stanzas were published in 1875.

The next day gets serious: Costa and von der Leyen will co-chair a big India-EU Summit with Modi, where trade deals—especially a long-awaited Free Trade Agreement—will be front and center.