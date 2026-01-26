Republic Day 2026: Highlights and parade vibes

What made this year stand out?

The parade was all about celebrating India's diversity, with 30 tableaux from various states and Union Territories and central government departments and performances by 2,500 artists.

One unique moment: the Sikh Regiment continued their tradition of saluting Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib before greeting the President—a tribute that's been going strong since 1979.

Beyond the spectacle, Republic Day is a reminder of India's journey to freedom and the values in its Constitution.