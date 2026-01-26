Republic Day 2026: India shows off military muscle and cultural pride India Jan 26, 2026

India marked its 77th Republic Day at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, with the theme "150 Years of Vande Mataram."

PM Modi paid tribute at the National War Memorial, and President Murmu kicked things off by unfurling the flag to a 21-gun salute.

The big buzz? The first-ever "phased battle array" formation rolled out, featuring high-tech gear like BrahMos missiles, Arjun tanks, and the Suryastra rocket launcher.