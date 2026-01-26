Republic Day 2026: India shows off military muscle and cultural pride
India marked its 77th Republic Day at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, with the theme "150 Years of Vande Mataram."
PM Modi paid tribute at the National War Memorial, and President Murmu kicked things off by unfurling the flag to a 21-gun salute.
The big buzz? The first-ever "phased battle array" formation rolled out, featuring high-tech gear like BrahMos missiles, Arjun tanks, and the Suryastra rocket launcher.
Fresh faces in uniform and a burst of culture
New military units—like Bhairav light commandos and Shaktiban Regiment—joined the parade alongside Zanskar ponies and Bactrian camels (yes, really).
Over 2,500 performers brought energy to the scene with vibrant acts celebrating India's diversity.
EU leaders join in
Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, were chief guests.
Their visit put an international spotlight on Republic Day—showing it's not just about power moves but also about friendship and cultural exchange.