Republic Day: Business and world leaders send wishes to India
India
India just marked its 77th Republic Day with big parades and extra security in Delhi-NCR.
Alongside the celebrations, business icons like Anand Mahindra, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Vedanta Chairman, Reliance Industries, and Tata Group shared messages of hope and progress.
What did they say?
Mahindra called Republic Day a chance to "A Republic is not just about where we came from... But about how we imagine the future. Together. Happy Republic Day."
Mazumdar-Shaw pushed for tech-driven growth and innovation.
Vedanta Chairman highlighted India's resilience and drive to move forward.
Both Reliance and Tata Group promised continued support for the country's development.
And from around the world?
The US praised its strong defense ties with India.