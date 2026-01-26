Republic Day parade begins; India's military might on display 

LOADING...
The main event is being held at Kartavya Path

By Chanshimla Varah
Jan 26, 2026
11:00 am
India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day on Monday with grand celebrations across the country. The main event is being held at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, where India's cultural diversity and military strength are on display. The 77th Republic Day celebrations are organized around the central theme "150 Years of Vande Mataram," which includes a unique "phased Battle Array" display by the Indian Army.

President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the Tricolor

President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the Tricolor at Kartavya Path, followed by flower petals sprayed by four Mi-17 1V helicopters from the 129 Helicopter Unit of the Dhwaj Formation. Group Captain Alok Ahlawat led this formation of helicopters. At the center of attention were also the Operation Sindoor tableau, Apache and Dhruv helicopters, and the Bhishma and Arjun battle tanks.

Shubhanshu Shukla conferred Ashoka Chakra

President Murmu leads Republic Day celebrations

President Murmu is leading the Republic Day celebrations, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also present. The chief guests for this year's event are European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Antonio Costa. The parade at Kartavya Path will showcase India's development story, cultural diversity, and defense capabilities.

Security measures and public participation in Republic Day

The Delhi Police have deployed over 30,000 personnel across the city as part of a multi-layered security arrangement for the celebrations. Around 10,000 police personnel are specifically stationed in New Delhi district, which includes high-security zones and the ceremonial parade route. The event has also witnessed public participation, with people gathering at various locations to celebrate this national occasion.

State-level celebrations and patriotic displays across India

State-level celebrations were also held across India on Monday. In Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unfurled the national flag as part of the 77th Republic Day celebrations. In Gujarat, Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the state-level event. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also celebrated at his party headquarters in Bengaluru.

