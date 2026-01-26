LOADING...
Home / News / India News / PM Modi's multi-colored safa steals spotlight at 77th R-Day parade
PM Modi's multi-colored safa steals spotlight at 77th R-Day parade
PM Modi's headgear has always been a talking point at Republic Day parades since 2015

PM Modi's multi-colored safa steals spotlight at 77th R-Day parade

By Snehil Singh
Jan 26, 2026
11:34 am
What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his tradition of wearing a colorful safa at the 77th Republic Day celebrations on Kartavya Path, New Delhi. The turban, which was red and yellow in color, was adorned with leheriya wave patterns and gold zari brocade work. This year's design is traditionally associated with celebration and good fortune.

Cultural significance

PM Modi's safa symbolizes tradition and vibrancy

PM Modi paired the turban with a navy-and-white kurta-pyjama set and a light blue Nehru jacket. This sartorial choice reflected his signature blend of formal style and cultural symbolism. In 2015, during his first Republic Day as PM, he wore a peacock-style multi-coloured Bandhani safa. The only instance when he skipped the turban was in 2022, when he wore a traditional Uttarakhand cap featuring the flower Brahma Kamal.

Twitter Post

PM Modi honors courage, sacrifice of fallen soldiers

Advertisement

National pride

Republic Day parade showcases India's diversity and military might

The parade, which started at 10:30am and will last for around 90 minutes, showcased India's cultural diversity, development journey, and military might. It also included mock-ups of major weapon systems from "Operation Sindoor." Moreover, the event will showcase around 6,000 defense personnel and new Army platforms, including the Universal Rocket Launcher System URLS "Suryastra" and the Shaktiban Regiment. This year's celebrations also paid tribute to 150 years of the songVande Mataram.

Advertisement