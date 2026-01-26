PM Modi's multi-colored safa steals spotlight at 77th R-Day parade
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his tradition of wearing a colorful safa at the 77th Republic Day celebrations on Kartavya Path, New Delhi. The turban, which was red and yellow in color, was adorned with leheriya wave patterns and gold zari brocade work. This year's design is traditionally associated with celebration and good fortune.
Cultural significance
PM Modi's safa symbolizes tradition and vibrancy
PM Modi paired the turban with a navy-and-white kurta-pyjama set and a light blue Nehru jacket. This sartorial choice reflected his signature blend of formal style and cultural symbolism. In 2015, during his first Republic Day as PM, he wore a peacock-style multi-coloured Bandhani safa. The only instance when he skipped the turban was in 2022, when he wore a traditional Uttarakhand cap featuring the flower Brahma Kamal.
Twitter Post
PM Modi honors courage, sacrifice of fallen soldiers
#WATCH | PM @narendramodi pays tribute at the National War Memorial, honoring the courage and sacrifice of India’s fallen soldiers.— DD News (@DDNewslive) January 26, 2026
LIVE: https://t.co/d0L8j76vai#PMModi #NationalWarMemorial #RepublicDayOnDD #RepublicDay2026 #गणतंत्रदिवस_डीडी pic.twitter.com/lGfMOQITQM
National pride
Republic Day parade showcases India's diversity and military might
The parade, which started at 10:30am and will last for around 90 minutes, showcased India's cultural diversity, development journey, and military might. It also included mock-ups of major weapon systems from "Operation Sindoor." Moreover, the event will showcase around 6,000 defense personnel and new Army platforms, including the Universal Rocket Launcher System URLS "Suryastra" and the Shaktiban Regiment. This year's celebrations also paid tribute to 150 years of the songVande Mataram.