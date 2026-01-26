PM Modi's multi-colored safa steals spotlight at 77th R-Day parade

PM Modi paired the turban with a navy-and-white kurta-pyjama set and a light blue Nehru jacket. This sartorial choice reflected his signature blend of formal style and cultural symbolism. In 2015, during his first Republic Day as PM, he wore a peacock-style multi-coloured Bandhani safa. The only instance when he skipped the turban was in 2022, when he wore a traditional Uttarakhand cap featuring the flower Brahma Kamal.

National pride

Republic Day parade showcases India's diversity and military might

The parade, which started at 10:30am and will last for around 90 minutes, showcased India's cultural diversity, development journey, and military might. It also included mock-ups of major weapon systems from "Operation Sindoor." Moreover, the event will showcase around 6,000 defense personnel and new Army platforms, including the Universal Rocket Launcher System URLS "Suryastra" and the Shaktiban Regiment. This year's celebrations also paid tribute to 150 years of the songVande Mataram.