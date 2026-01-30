Republic Day parade to feature 'Silent warriors' from Indian Army
Reports have highlighted the Indian Army's "Silent Warriors"—a team of animals that help in real military missions.
Reports mentioned Bactrian camels, Zanskari ponies, Indian-breed dogs, military dogs, and birds of prey in connection with ceremonies along Kartavya Path, though sources do not confirm that this would be the first time or that they will appear in a specific year's parade.
It was a cool way to show how tradition and innovation can work together in defense.
These animals aren't just for show—they're crucial where machines can't go.
Camels haul supplies over tough mountain passes; ponies survive freezing Siachen heights; and the dogs are pros at sniffing out explosives or helping with rescue work.
By spotlighting these "Silent Warriors," the Army is celebrating both India's heritage and some pretty smart teamwork between humans and animals.