Rescue teams in Wayanad search 3rd zone for 5 missing
India
Rescue teams in Wayanad, Kerala, are still searching for five missing people after a debris slip near the tunnel road project on July 7 left three dead and 10 injured.
Despite tough weather, efforts have now moved into a third zone as families wait for news.
Kerala offers ₹5L compensation
Heavy rain is making things difficult, but NDRF teams and cadaver dogs are working around the clock.
The Kerala government has announced Rs. five lakh compensation for each victim's family and will cover all medical costs for those hurt.
Locals living nearby have been moved to safer areas, and schools (except residential schools and residential colleges) will stay closed on July 9 due to the ongoing red alert.