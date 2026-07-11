Rescue teams in Wayanad search 5th day for Vikram Rana
India
Rescue teams in Wayanad, Kerala, are on their fifth straight day trying to find Vikram Rana, a project manager who disappeared after a landslide hit a tunnel construction site on July 7.
With better visibility in the Meenachipuzha River (thanks to pausing upstream work), the NDRF and fire services are focusing their search there.
Seven bodies recovered, excavation focus shifts
Seven bodies have been recovered so far, but the hunt for Rana continues.
Kerala's minister T Siddique shared that video analysis has shifted the focus to a new excavation zone with possible leads.
Extra equipment like dump trucks is now on site, and teams are clearing mud and debris along the river using heavy machinery to speed things up.