Rescued Odisha orangutans settling at Nandankanan with music therapy

The orangutans arrived with issues like fever, cold symptoms, and worm infections, but they're getting treated now.

Experts from Mysuru Zoo and the Wildlife Institute of India are guiding their care.

The zoo team is keeping a close eye on them, as Deputy Director Pradeep Mirase put it, "We will implement the recommendations of the experts as quickly as possible and take further decisions based on the animals' condition and behavior."

The little ones are already showing improvement: more active and responding to food!