Rescued Odisha orangutans settling at Nandankanan with music therapy
Five young orangutans, rescued from a forest in Odisha after being separated from their mother, are settling into life at Nandankanan Zoological Park.
To help them feel safe and less stressed, caretakers are using music therapy, toys, dolls, and even a cloth hammock, pretty much everything to keep them comfy and engaged.
Orangutans treated and showing improvement
The orangutans arrived with issues like fever, cold symptoms, and worm infections, but they're getting treated now.
Experts from Mysuru Zoo and the Wildlife Institute of India are guiding their care.
The zoo team is keeping a close eye on them, as Deputy Director Pradeep Mirase put it, "We will implement the recommendations of the experts as quickly as possible and take further decisions based on the animals' condition and behavior."
The little ones are already showing improvement: more active and responding to food!