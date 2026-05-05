Residents hold safety meetings after Vivek Vihar fire killed 9
India
After a tragic fire in a Vivek Vihar apartment building took nine lives, including a toddler, residents are now holding regular meetings to talk about fire safety and how to make their building safer.
The blaze started with an air conditioner explosion and spread quickly because of strong winds.
Residents seek terrace and exit fixes
People living there want simple but important changes, like making sure the terrace is always open during emergencies, adding exits in window grills, and fixing electronic door systems so they do not fail during a fire.
Locked rooftops and blocked escape routes made things worse during the incident.
With over 2,600 fire calls in Delhi last month alone, residents say these updates cannot wait.