Face protests from October 2 if...: CJP's ultimatum to CEC
What's the story
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has given Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar an ultimatum to resign within 24 hours, failing which a nationwide protest will begin on October 2. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced the protest would kick off in Mumbai and spread to other cities. "If Gyanesh Kumar does not resign by tomorrow, CJP will begin its nationwide protest from Mumbai...and take it to cities across India," Dipke said. He added, "This Gandhi Jayanti let's pledge to save democracy."
Campaign details
'Election Commission Thik Karo' campaign
The CJP has launched the "Election CommissionThik Karo" campaign, highlighting the exclusion of over 13 crore names from draft electoral rolls in 30 states and Union territories during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
Dipke alleged that under Kumar's leadership, the Election Commission is deciding who stays on voter rolls and who doesn't.
He stressed that democracy is about people choosing their government, not an autocracy where votes are stolen.
Protest plans
CJP slams opposition parties for legitimizing 'rigged' elections
Dipke also slammed opposition parties for contesting "rigged" elections, saying it legitimizes the process and creates an illusion of fairness.
He questioned if they were afraid political extinction would come from not participating in these elections.
"Yes, elections are being rigged. But when you continue to participate in rigged elections, you legitimize these elections and help maintain the illusion that they are free and fair," he said.
Voter exclusion
Voter exclusions in various states during SIR
The CJP has highlighted voter exclusions in several states during the SIR.
These include over 2 crore names in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, around 1 crore in Karnataka, 97 lakh in Tamil Nadu, and more.
Other states affected are West Bengal (90 lakh), Telangana (73 lakh), Delhi (47 lakh), and Kerala (24 lakh).
Dipke said it is the commission's responsibility to prove that every exclusion is lawful, transparent, and subject to review.