Face protests from October 2 if...: CJP's ultimatum to CEC 

The CJP has launched the "Election CommissionThik Karo" campaign, highlighting the exclusion of over 13 crore names from draft electoral rolls in 30 states and Union territories during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Dipke alleged that under Kumar's leadership, the Election Commission is deciding who stays on voter rolls and who doesn't.

He stressed that democracy is about people choosing their government, not an autocracy where votes are stolen.