'Ticking thing' could go off against Modi, warns CJP spokesperson

"This is a ticking thing. This is not something that can go on for weeks and months because there are protests happening all over the country," Ranka said.

He said protesters are demanding accountability from the government and compensation for families affected by the NEET controversy.

He claimed there was an in-principle agreement on compensation for families and the withdrawal of legal cases during discussions with government representatives.

However, he stressed that the demand for Pradhan's resignation remains non-negotiable.