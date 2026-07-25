'Ticking thing' could go off against Modi, warns CJP spokesperson
What's the story
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka has warned that the rising anger over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) controversy could soon extend beyond demands for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. In an exclusive interview with India Today's Rajdeep Sardesai, Ranka likened the situation to a "ticking thing," suggesting that discontent could soon be directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Protest demands
In-principle agreement on compensation, withdrawal of legal cases: Ranka
"This is a ticking thing. This is not something that can go on for weeks and months because there are protests happening all over the country," Ranka said.
He said protesters are demanding accountability from the government and compensation for families affected by the NEET controversy.
He claimed there was an in-principle agreement on compensation for families and the withdrawal of legal cases during discussions with government representatives.
However, he stressed that the demand for Pradhan's resignation remains non-negotiable.
Delay criticized
Ranka slams government for delayed response to NEET controversy
Ranka also said that the government delegation has not ruled out the possibility of Pradhan resigning or being asked to resign.
He also slammed the government for its delayed response to the NEET controversy, questioning why it took nearly two months for proactive action against paper leaks.
He said protesters are seeking accountability and structural reforms in the examination system but argued that such discussions can't happen while Pradhan remains in charge, with public anger increasingly directed at the government.