Respected sports journalist Jasvinder Sidhu killed by motorcycle on NH-9
India
Jasvinder Sidhu, a respected sports journalist, lost his life after being hit by a motorcycle while crossing NH-9 in East Delhi shortly after midnight on Monday.
Both Sidhu and the motorcyclist were seriously injured and rushed to a hospital, but Sidhu sadly didn't make it.
Police probe Jasvinder Sidhu crash
Sidhu spent nearly 30 years covering international cricket for top media outlets like Hindustan Times and BBC.
He also wrote about farmers' issues in Punjab and raised his late brother's kids.
Police are investigating the accident, with legal proceedings underway as the motorcyclist remains under treatment.