Op Sindoor commander Jitendra Mishra appointed Ram Temple trust CEO
What's the story
Air Marshal (Retired) Jitendra Mishra has been appointed as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya. The appointment comes amid a massive controversy over alleged donation thefts at the temple. The decision was taken unanimously during a meeting at Maniram Das Chhawani in Ayodhya, chaired by Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. The trust also appointed three new members: senior advocate Madan Mohan Pandey from Ayodhya, Delhi's Mahesh Bhagchandka, and Ayodhya's Nirmala Yadav.
Process
Mishra has held several commanding positions
Mishra's appointment comes after a rigorous selection process that started with 5,585 applications.
Originally from Bhopatpura village in the Bhatpar Rani area of Deoria, Mishra has held several commanding positions in the Indian Air Force and was the chief of its Western Command during Operation Sindoor.
He was instrumental in commanding air operations during the operation and is credited with pinpoint strikes deep inside Pakistan.
Career
His military career spanned nearly four decades
His military career spanned nearly four decades, where he held several senior command positions and flew over 18 types of aircraft.
Mishra retired from the Indian Air Force in April 2026.
For his leadership during Op Sindoor, he was awarded the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal, India's highest wartime distinguished service honor, by President Droupadi Murmu this June.
Trust
Eight people arrested in theft case
The move to appoint a CEO was triggered by an alleged embezzlement case involving temple donations, which led to increased scrutiny of the trust's finances.
Eight people have been arrested, and some office-bearers resigned.
As the CEO, Mishra will be responsible for overseeing the temple's day-to-day administration and facilities for pilgrims. He will also handle financial arrangements, staff coordination, security-related matters, and large religious event management.