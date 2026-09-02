Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra named 1st Ram Temple CEO

Mishra just wrapped up nearly 40 years in the Indian Air Force this April and says he feels "great fortune" to serve Lord Ram and his devotees in this new role.

He's had an impressive career, serving as Western Air Command chief, earning top honors like the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal, and logging more than 3,000 flying hours as a test pilot.

His leadership experience makes him a solid pick for guiding the temple's future.