Retired civil servants including Kanwal Sibal defend India's Election Commission

The officers pointed out that elections in India have multiple checks like polling agents, EVMs, and VVPAT slips to keep things fair.

They also praised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process for cleaning up voter rolls, like identifying around 22 lakh deceased voters during the revision, and highlighted Bihar's smooth elections as proof it works.

Plus, they reminded everyone that the Supreme Court has already backed these reforms and stressed the need for ongoing scrutiny to keep elections trustworthy for all parties.