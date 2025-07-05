Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Retired engineer arrested for shooting street dog
A retired engineer, Rajveer Singh, was arrested in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly shooting a street dog with his licensed revolver outside his home on Friday evening.
Police have confirmed his arrest and seized the weapon.
TL;DR
Activists want his gun license revoked
Locals say the dog was friendly and often cared for by neighbors.
CCTV footage reportedly shows Singh brandishing the weapon before shooting at the animal.
Animal rights activists want his gun license revoked, and legal experts say he could face charges under animal cruelty laws.
The case has left many in the neighborhood shaken.