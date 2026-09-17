Retired IPS Kiran Bedi seeks intervention in Satya Niketan case
India
Retired IPS officer Kiran Bedi wants to join the legal case about this year's Satya Niketan building collapse near Delhi University, where seven people died during repair work at a boys' PG.
She has asked the Delhi High Court for permission, but government officials are pushing back and have three days to respond.
Court lists hearing, orders MCD probe
The court will be listed for hearing on September 25 and has told the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to dig deeper into what went wrong.
The judges also made it clear that holding authorities accountable is a priority, especially when it comes to student safety in hostels and PGs.