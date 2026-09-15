Retired IPS Sidhu tells NDRF to encourage not punish youth
Retired IPS officer and Padma Shri awardee Inderjit Singh Sidhu spoke with the NDRF seventh Battalion, urging police forces to rethink their approach.
He believes that encouragement, not harshness, can help troubled youth turn things around, drawing from his 35 years in law enforcement and his work for community cleanliness.
Sidhu recalls compassionate arrest, urges cleanliness
Sidhu shared a story from his early days, in which he treated a young theft suspect with care instead of punishment. The suspect changed for the better after receiving help.
Sidhu called out aggressive policing in both India and the US especially after September 11, 2001, and emphasized empathy and emotional connection instead.
He also encouraged disaster response teams to keep cleanliness a priority, linking it to broader community well-being.