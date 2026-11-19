Retired Lt. Gen. Ashok Joshi dies after Pune terrace fall
Lt. Gen. Ashok Joshi, retired, a decorated 90-year-old veteran of the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars, died on November 18 after an accidental fall from his terrace in Pune.
He had told his domestic help he wanted to enjoy the winter sun just before the incident.
Police treat Joshi death as accident
Joshi was rushed to Southern Command Hospital, but was declared dead at the hospital.
His daughter mentioned he had had dizzy spells before, but there is no suspicion of foul play. Police are treating it as an accident.
Known for leading roles like director general of military training and defense attache in Washington, Joshi stayed active with the Bombay Sappers even after retirement, showing lifelong dedication to the armed forces.