Retired New York lawyer Atul Talwar loses nearly ₹4cr
A retired New York lawyer, Atul Talwar, lost nearly ₹4 crore after scammers pretended to be CBI and NIA officials.
They told him his Aadhaar was linked to a terror case in Pahalgam and threatened arrest if he didn't cooperate.
Through fake online hearings, they got his personal information and convinced him to withdraw about $380,000 from his retirement account.
Atul Talwar reports scam, investigation underway
The fraudsters took around ₹1.5 crore for supposed tax dues and converted another ₹2.5 crore into Ethereum.
When Talwar realized he wasn't getting his money back by November 7, he reported the scam to Indian cyber police and the FBI in the US.
Investigations are ongoing into how this elaborate con played out.