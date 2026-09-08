Retired pensioners including 69 lakh ask PM Modi for clarity
Retired government employees are reaching out to PM Modi, hoping for clear answers about their pension updates under the eighth Pay Commission.
Their main concern? The current guidelines only mention pensions for people still working, not the 69 lakh pensioners and family pensioners who left before January 1, 2026, leaving them pretty uncertain about what's next.
DoPT supports pensioners seeking written assurance
It's not just one group raising this issue: the All India Defence Employees's Federation (AIDEF) and the Postal Pensioners Association are backing the call too.
Even the Department of Personnel and Training has supported making things clearer.
While there have been some verbal assurances that pensions would continue regularly, these organizations want it written down so everyone knows where they stand.