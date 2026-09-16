Revanth Reddy asks Supreme Court to quash 2015 50L FIR
India
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has asked the Supreme Court to cancel a first information report (FIR) from 2015 that accused him of offering a ₹50 lakh bribe ahead of the Telangana Legislative Council elections.
His lawyers say that, back then, this kind of bribery was not actually a crime under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Siddharth Luthra-led team alleges political motive
Reddy's legal team, led by senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, told the court there were major problems with how the case was filed, such as missing official records and using outdated laws.
They argue these issues show the FIR might have been politically motivated and want it thrown out.
The Supreme Court is still deciding what happens next.