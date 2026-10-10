Rhiya Ahir posts video of Mumbai police visiting her home
India
Model Rhiya Ahir shared a video of Mumbai Police visiting her home, checking if she was joining the August Kranti Maidan protests.
Known for once trying to block a police van with just her arms, Rhiya used this moment to remind everyone that officers are working hard too.
She even encouraged people to offer them water and food.
Rhiya Ahir urges help for cops
Rhiya posted the visit on social media, mentioning that police first called her dad before stopping by.
Rhiya Ahir mentioned in the comment section that police first called her dad before stopping by, and she urged people to offer the cops water and food.