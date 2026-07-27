Rhiya Ahir's protest drew attention and Education Minister Pradhan resigned
India
Rhiya Ahir, the woman from Mumbai, grabbed global attention after she stood in front of a police van during July's student protests.
The Cockroach Janta Party led the movement, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over leaked exam papers, and they got it when Pradhan stepped down.
Ahir calls protests 'New India movement'
Ahir's bold move near Shivaji Park quickly went viral, earning her support from around the world.
She shared at the NDTV Business Leadership Awards that strangers now recognize her, and called the protests a "New India movement," saying, "It is our nation and we are going to work for the nation as the voice."