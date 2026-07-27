Right-wing leader who slapped 2 student protesters defends assault
What's the story
Satyam Pandit, a Ghaziabad-based right-wing activist and self-proclaimed leader of the Rashtriya Hindu Veer Sena, has defended his violent confrontation with two participants in the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests in Delhi. The incident occurred during CJP protests against the NEET paper leak on July 24 at Jantar Mantar. A video had gone viral showing Pandit allegedly harassing and slapping two young participants. Pandit now claims he witnessed these protesters "raising slogans against Lord Ram" near Connaught Place's Hanuman Temple.
Protest allegations
Protesters made anti-national statements, says Pandit
In an interview with Aaj Tak, Pandit alleged that the protesters were making anti-national statements and speaking against Goddess Sita.
"This was not a youth protest. They were demanding freedom from Brahmins," he claimed, adding that he "made a mistake by not recording a video."
He also said he wasn't afraid of any legal action. "I have no fear. If you want to file an FIR, do it," he said.
Police intervention
Pandit claims he was stopped by police
Pandit further claimed that he was stopped by the police when he tried to return to Jantar Mantar after the incident.
He said, "I would have treated everyone there, but the police stopped me."
He criticized the protesters for straying from their main issue.
"Instead, you're raising slogans against Gods, PM Narendra Modi, attacking IPS officers and CRPF personnel," he told the news channel.
Viral footage
Video of assault goes viral
The incident drew widespread attention after a video of the assault went viral on social media.
In the footage, Pandit is seen questioning the two students about their support for the protests. After they admitted to supporting them, he verbally abused them and slapped them multiple times.
He also questioned their religion and demanded apologies from both students, warning them against returning to the area.
Political fallout
Akhilesh Yadav shares video, condemns BJP and allies
The incident drew political condemnation, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav sharing the video on X.
He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies of promoting violence against dissenters.
Yadav described the incident as a display of "audacity" and "historical betrayal" by the ruling alliance.
One of the students, Ayush, told local media in Bareilly that he wanted action to be taken against the accused.