Right-wing leader who slapped 2 student protesters defends assault 

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Pandit alleged that the protesters were making anti-national statements and speaking against Goddess Sita.

"This was not a youth protest. They were demanding freedom from Brahmins," he claimed, adding that he "made a mistake by not recording a video."

He also said he wasn't afraid of any legal action. "I have no fear. If you want to file an FIR, do it," he said.