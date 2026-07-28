Rights commission takes suo motu cognizance of Delhi Police excesses 

The protests at Jantar Mantar started in June, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over repeated question paper leaks.

They culminated in a "Sansad Chalo" march to Parliament on July 20, which was not permitted by Delhi Police.

Clashes broke out as large crowds gathered and police allegedly resorted to forceful measures against student demonstrators.