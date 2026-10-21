Rishi Sunak visits Chittaranjan Park Kali Temple during Durga Puja
Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, along with his mother-in-law and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty, visited the Chittaranjan Park Kali Temple in Delhi during Durga Puja.
They joined in the rituals, with Murty sharing the festival's significance with Sunak, a sweet moment that showed how cultural traditions bring people together.
MLA welcomes Rishi Sunak, Sudha Murty
Local MLA Shikha Rai greeted them at the temple, saying, "It was an honor for us to welcome the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Shri Rishi Sunak Ji, and Rajya Sabha member, renowned author and social worker, Smt. Sudha Murty Ji, at the Kali Bari Temple when they came to offer puja and prayers to Maa Durga."
CR Park is a major hub for Bengali culture in Delhi, especially during Durga Puja when visitors gather to celebrate.
The visit highlighted how these festivals keep cultural heritage alive and create a real sense of community.