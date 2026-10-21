Rishi Sunak visits Chittaranjan Park Kali Temple during Durga Puja

Local MLA Shikha Rai greeted them at the temple, saying, "It was an honor for us to welcome the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Shri Rishi Sunak Ji, and Rajya Sabha member, renowned author and social worker, Smt. Sudha Murty Ji, at the Kali Bari Temple when they came to offer puja and prayers to Maa Durga."

CR Park is a major hub for Bengali culture in Delhi, especially during Durga Puja when visitors gather to celebrate.

The visit highlighted how these festivals keep cultural heritage alive and create a real sense of community.