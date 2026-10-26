Rising electricity demand strains India's coal plants, 85 critically low

Coal reserves at these plants have dropped below a quarter of what's considered safe.

Just since July, stocks have halved from 35.13 million tons to about 17.67 million tons.

Ankit Jain, Vice-President and Co-Group Head of Corporate Ratings at ICRA, points out that current supplies can only cover 6 days of use instead of the usual 19 to 20 days needed for smooth operations.

The crunch comes as domestic coal output falls and electricity demand jumps by 23.4% compared to last year.