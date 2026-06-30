12 deaths on Atal Setu since 2024; Maharashtra plans barricades

Structural overview

About Atal Setu

The Atal Setu spans 21.8km, with approximately 16.5km over the sea and around 5.5km on land. It was opened for public use on January 13, 2024, and has since been used by around 2.39 crore vehicle users till June 25, 2024. Out of its total carriageway length of about 33km in both directions, nearly 29.6km is covered by noise barriers or protective grills to block access to the sea and visibility of water at many locations along the bridge's length.