12 deaths on Atal Setu since 2024; Maharashtra plans barricades
What's the story
The Maharashtra government is planning to install barricades and review safety measures on the Atal Setu, India's longest sea bridge. The decision comes after 15 reported suicide cases or attempts on the bridge since its opening in January 2024. Of these incidents, 12 people have died, including two whose bodies remain unfound.
Official statement
Minister spoke about issue in legislative council
Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant spoke about the issue in the legislative council on Monday. He said a committee headed by a senior police officer will be formed to study and implement steps to prevent further loss of life on the bridge. The Atal Setu, also known as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shivdi-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu or Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, is 21.8km long with three lanes on each side.
Incident details
Deaths due to suicide jumps
Samant revealed there were six incidents of people jumping off the bridge in 2024, resulting in four deaths. In 2025, another six incidents were recorded, leading to five fatalities and one rescue. So far in 2026, three deaths have been reported from as many cases, with two bodies remaining unfound.
Structural overview
About Atal Setu
The Atal Setu spans 21.8km, with approximately 16.5km over the sea and around 5.5km on land. It was opened for public use on January 13, 2024, and has since been used by around 2.39 crore vehicle users till June 25, 2024. Out of its total carriageway length of about 33km in both directions, nearly 29.6km is covered by noise barriers or protective grills to block access to the sea and visibility of water at many locations along the bridge's length.
Safety initiatives
Emergency call boxes installed on bridge
Samant also mentioned that six Emergency Call Boxes directly connected to the control room have been installed on the bridge. It is under round-the-clock CCTV surveillance, with regular patrol teams and a prompt emergency response system in place. Despite these measures, further steps, including barricading and additional safety measures, are planned to prevent more loss of life on the Atal Setu.