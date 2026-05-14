Ritika Suryavanshi shares stressful Bengaluru cab ride on Instagram
Ritika Suryavanshi from Patna shared on Instagram about a stressful cab ride in Bengaluru.
After booking an air-conditioned cab, the driver argued about the booking and claimed the air-conditioning didn't work.
When Ritika asked him to cancel, he refused and said, Kisi ko bhi call karlo, cab nahi rukegi, making her feel unsafe.
Ritika warned driver she'd call police
Feeling scared, Ritika sent her live location to a friend nearby and warned the driver she'd call the police. Only then did he stop. She quickly left the car and canceled her ride.
Many people online related to her story, sharing similar experiences with cab drivers in Bengaluru.
Ritika's advice for women: stay alert, be mentally strong, and don't hesitate to take action if something feels off while traveling alone.