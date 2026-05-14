Ritika Suryavanshi shares stressful Bengaluru cab ride on Instagram

Ritika warned driver she'd call police

Feeling scared, Ritika sent her live location to a friend nearby and warned the driver she'd call the police. Only then did he stop. She quickly left the car and canceled her ride.

Many people online related to her story, sharing similar experiences with cab drivers in Bengaluru.

Ritika's advice for women: stay alert, be mentally strong, and don't hesitate to take action if something feels off while traveling alone.