Ritu Baran Sarmah attacked by allegedly drunk driver in Sonitpur
India
BJP MLA Ritu Baran Sarmah had a close call on Saturday when an allegedly drunk truck driver crashed into a party worker's vehicle outside his office in Sonitpur, Assam.
When Sarmah tried to handle things calmly, the driver suddenly pulled out a dagger and went after him and his team.
Suspect arrested after locals stop attacker
Quick-thinking locals jumped in and managed to stop the attacker before things got worse.
While Sarmah was unharmed, a Home Guard and two party workers were injured.
The police have arrested the suspect.
This incident has sparked fresh concerns about safety for public officials in Assam.