Ritu Tawde urges couples to respect parks after Kurla attack
After a young man and a woman were allegedly attacked by a group of children at Kurla's Pramod Mahajan Garden, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde called on couples to be mindful of public spaces.
The shocking incident (caught on video and widely shared online) involved minors some of whom appeared to be as young as 10 using a stick, prompting swift action from Mumbai Police.
Mumbai Police detain 8 minors
Eight minors have been detained and will face the Juvenile Justice Board.
While Tawde asked for an investigation and highlighted the need to respect parks shared with families, her comments sparked debate online: many questioned why attention shifted to the couple's behavior instead of condemning the assault itself.