Riverbank erosion causes house to slide into Ganga in Naugachia
India
A two-story house in Chhoti Alalpur, Naugachia, Bihar, dramatically slid into the Ganga River on Sunday because of ongoing riverbank erosion.
The moment was caught on video and has locals worried, as several other homes are now precariously close to the eroding riverbank.
Raghopur residents fear losing homes, farmland
People in Raghopur panchayat are feeling anxious. Many have put their life savings into building homes here, but the eroding riverbank is putting it all at risk.
Residents are feeling fearful as more houses or farmland disappear.