RK Nagar features 'Ghilli' inspired Ganesh idols during Vinayaka Chaturthi
India
Chennai's RK Nagar is making Vinayaka Chaturthi extra fun this year with Ganesh idols inspired by the Tamil film Ghilli, yes, complete with looks from Vijay and Trisha's characters.
The creative mashup of movie nostalgia and festival tradition has become a pop-culture twist.
Tamil Nadu leaders issue festival wishes
Tamil Nadu's top leaders are joining in the spirit, too.
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar spoke about festivals bringing people together for a brighter future, while Chief Minister Vijay wished everyone success and fulfilled dreams this season.
Their messages highlight how these celebrations help build community vibes and cultural pride.