RMC forecasts Tamil Nadu rain and cooling until October 6
Good news for anyone tired of the heat: Tamil Nadu is set for some much-needed rain over the next few days.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) says heavy showers are expected in the Western Ghats, while other districts will see moderate rainfall until October 6, thanks to a cyclonic circulation near Comorin.
This should help cool things down in various parts of the state.
Three systems to impact Tamil Nadu
Three weather systems are teaming up: besides the cyclonic circulation over Comorin and the adjoining area, there's one in the southeast Arabian Sea and another near south coastal Andhra Pradesh.
These are likely to bring gusty winds reaching a speed of 40-50km/h and heavy rain, especially in isolated places in Theni, the Nilgiris, and the ghat areas of Coimbatore on Sunday, October 4, 2026.
Chennai can expect evening showers with cooler temperatures too.