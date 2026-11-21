Road deaths in Maharashtra reach 1 every 35 minutes
Maharashtra is dealing with a major road safety problem: someone loses their life in a road accident every 35 minutes, which is much higher than the national average.
Transport Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar points to speeding on new roads as a big reason for this spike.
The state now sees about 16,000 such deaths each year.
Digital ambulance network and pothole repairs
Maharashtra's fatality rate is higher than the national average, so action is underway.
The government plans to launch a digital ambulance network to speed up emergency care and track ambulances in real time.
On the ground, people like Dadarao Bhidore, who started filling potholes after losing his son in an accident, are stepping up to make roads safer for everyone.