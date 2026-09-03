Road Transport Minister Gadkari backs bike taxis for 8cr people
Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari wants state governments to let regular people use their own bikes as taxis, saying this could open up job opportunities for nearly eight crore people, especially in rural areas.
As he put it, "This will give a source of livelihood to many."
He also urged states that are not allowing bike taxis to rethink their decision.
Gadkari announces safety rules, launches Suraksha
Gadkari announced new road safety rules under the Motor Vehicles Act, including a negative point system that could lead to license suspension for repeat traffic violations.
He also launched the Suraksha pilot program, which will offer free health check-ups and counseling for 10,000 workers like drivers and construction laborers, starting with stretches of NH-44 and the Chandrapur mining area, emphasizing that worker health is key to road safety.