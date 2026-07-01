Road Transport Ministry to roll out MLFF on NH-48 Delhi-Jaipur India Jul 01, 2026

Soon, driving between Delhi and Jaipur will be a lot smoother. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is rolling out a fully barrier-free system on NH-48, thanks to the Multi-Lane Free Flow Tolling System (MLFF).

After seeing it work well at Manoharpura and Daulatpura in Rajasthan, the Shahjahanpur toll plaza is next in line for this upgrade.

With ANPR cameras and FASTag technology, you won't have to stop for tolls: just drive through.