Road Transport Ministry to roll out MLFF on NH-48 Delhi-Jaipur
Soon, driving between Delhi and Jaipur will be a lot smoother. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is rolling out a fully barrier-free system on NH-48, thanks to the Multi-Lane Free Flow Tolling System (MLFF).
After seeing it work well at Manoharpura and Daulatpura in Rajasthan, the Shahjahanpur toll plaza is next in line for this upgrade.
With ANPR cameras and FASTag technology, you won't have to stop for tolls: just drive through.
Daulatpura MLFF live cuts delays, emissions
MLFF means no more waiting at toll booths, so your road trips get faster and less stressful.
It also helps save fuel and cuts down on car emissions, a win for both your wallet and the planet.
The first MLFF plaza in Rajasthan went live at Daulatpura on June 19, 2026, marking a big step toward smarter highways.