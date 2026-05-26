Robbery suspect killed, 2 extortion suspects injured in Assam
India
Assam saw two police encounters back-to-back: one robbery suspect was killed and two extortion suspects were injured.
On May 25, 2026, police stopped an armed gang in Nagaon; after a shootout, Khairul Ali was wounded and died on the way to the hospital.
Earlier in Sivasagar, police confronted six men accused of collecting extortion money for ULFA (I), leaving Ritu Gogoi and Jitu Gogoi injured.
Police find weapons, suspects escape
Police found weapons including a pistol, cartridges, a machete, and an iron rod at the Nagaon scene.
Most suspects escaped both times.
These incidents are the first in Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's second term. His previous term saw controversy over encounter killings.