Robbery suspect killed, 2 extortion suspects injured in Assam India May 26, 2026

Assam saw two police encounters back-to-back: one robbery suspect was killed and two extortion suspects were injured.

On May 25, 2026, police stopped an armed gang in Nagaon; after a shootout, Khairul Ali was wounded and died on the way to the hospital.

Earlier in Sivasagar, police confronted six men accused of collecting extortion money for ULFA (I), leaving Ritu Gogoi and Jitu Gogoi injured.